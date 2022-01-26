How old is Peter Siddle: The Australian fast bowler displayed some scintillating form with the ball for Adelaide Strikers in BBL 2021-22.

The old adage- ‘Age is just a number’ is a frequently used one especially in context of sporting individuals. But, the saying is a rarity in Cricket when it comes to fast bowlers, and is now being consistently used for Peter Siddle, who has had a fantastic run in the 11th season of the Big Bash league.

Skipper of the Adelaide Strikers this season, Siddle made sure he led by example throughout the 17 matches in the league, before his team bowed out of the tournament on Wednesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), by losing against the Sydney Sixers in a virtual semi-final, and in what was an absolute humdinger of a game by 4 wickets off the final delivery of the match.

Siddle, however, finished the season on a high, as he would most likely end up as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 30 wickets off 17 innings, at an average of 17.73 and an 8.33 economy rate.

Placed below him in the list is Sydney Sixers’ all-rounder Hayden Kerr, who has scalped 24 wickets so far off 15 innings, with a final game against Perth Scorchers yet to go.

How old is Peter Siddle: Will Peter Siddle play BBL 2022-23?

Peter Siddle, who will turn 38 years of age in November this year, last played for Australia in 2019 against England during the final Ashes Test at The Oval.

The right-arm pacer from Victoria had announced his retirement from International Cricket soon after.

During the post match interaction with 7Cricket– Australia’s host broadcaster for BBL, Siddle remarked he still had another year of Cricket left in him, and he would call it curtains after that.

“I’ve got one more year left in me. I’ll have another crack next year. State cricket, BBL, and then after that I think I’ll be pretty much done”, exclaimed Siddle, when asked if he’d still be around next year.

“I’m getting close to ‘had enough’, I’m still enjoying it, but yeah the body is only getting older and honestly some of these young guys start playing so nearly time for them to have a crack,” the 37-year-old further added.

“I’ve got one more year left in me. I’ll have another crack next year. State cricket, BBL, and then after that I think I’ll be pretty much done.” Peter Siddle on his future… pic.twitter.com/weP9RjeTRY — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 26, 2022

Siddle’s Adelaide Strikers finished 4th after the end of the league stage, and went on to win six consecutive game before the juggernaut came to a halt during the Challenger match.