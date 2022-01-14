Cricket

“We also need to go out and recruit some players”: David Saker opens up on changing Melbourne Renegades squad in BBL 12 after a disappointing BBL 11

"We also need to go out and recruit some players": David Saker opens up on changing Melbourne Renegades squad in BBL 12 after a disappointing BBL 11
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Drake and Kyle Lowry spotted playing pickup basketball in Miami": The Canadian rapper shares a special bond with the former Raptors player
Next Article
“Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis combine to outscore Stephen Curry and Co. 40-38 in the first half!”: Shocking first-half display by the Warriors results in their largest deficit at the break since moving to California in 1962-63
Cricket Latest News
"Brayden Stepien was having Coffee down the roads and now he is keeping": Perth Scorchers calls for an unexpected wicket-keeper in between against Adelaide Strikers in BBL 11
“Brayden Stepien was having Coffee down the roads and now he is keeping”: Perth Scorchers calls for an unexpected wicket-keeper in between against Adelaide Strikers in BBL 11

BBL 11: Perth Scorchers called Brayden Stepien to do keeping for them who was not…