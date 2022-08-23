“Big guys always wake up at the right time”: Ravi Shastri believes Virat Kohli will be back to his best in Asia Cup 2022

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri has said that Virat Kohli will be back at his best in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.

Virat Kohli will be back in action in Asia Cup 2022 after missing the West Indies and Zimbabwe tour. The former Indian captain will be on the radar yet again as his position in the side has been questioned by many and with T20 World Cup this year, he would want to prove his form.

Kohli has been going through a rough patch for almost three years now with his last ODI century coming in 2019. He has been struggling to score runs even in IPL for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The year 2022 has been poor for Virat so far, where he averages 21.88 in ODIs and 20.25 in T20Is.

Ravi Shastri believes Virat Kohli will score runs in Asia Cup 2022

Former Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri has said that the big guys always wake up at the right time and believes that the rest taken by Virat Kohli will do all kinds of good for him. He said that if Virat can score a fifty in the very first match, the mouths of the critics will be shut.

Shastri insists that one good inning by Kohli will make people forget his long rough patch as the public memory is very short, and they just focus on the recent happenings of a player.

“I haven’t spoken to Virat Kohli recently but the ‘big guys’ always wake up at the right time. If he manages to get a fifty in the match against Pakistan, mouths will be shut,” Ravi Shastri said in a presser arranged by Star Sports ahead of the Asia Cup.

“One innings can make a difference. He needs one innings to get back because the hunger is undiminished. What’s happened in the past is history. Remember public memory is very short.”

Shastri adds that no Indian player is fitter than Virat Kohli and he called Kohli a machine. He believes that no player can match the work ethics of Virat, and the hunger he has will help him reach his best phase yet again.

“There is no Indian cricketer who is more fitter than Kohli. He’s a machine and if he manages to get his mind right, for him it is a matter of just 1 innings to come back into form,” Shastri added.