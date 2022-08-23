Cricket

“Big guys always wake up at the right time”: Ravi Shastri believes Virat Kohli will be back to his best in Asia Cup 2022

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri has said that Virat Kohli will be back at his best in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
'Jerry Jones and Dan Snyder wanted me to remove Roger Goodell', Papa John's Founder John Schnatter Reveals He Could Have Rid $200 Million NFL Commissioner
Next Article
Kobe Bryant paid $8 million to cut ties with Adidas and even made a journalist "throw away" his sweatsuit 
Cricket Latest News
Zimbabwe batter Ryan Burl has thanked the Zimbabwe fans for their support during the last two home series.
“Zim fans have been absolutely incredible”: Ryan Burl thanks Zimbabwe fans for their support during home cricket season

Zimbabwe batter Ryan Burl has thanked the Zimbabwe fans for their support during the last…