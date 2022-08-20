“Big relief for the Indian top-order batsmen”: Waqar Younis reckons Shaheen Afridi’s absence from Asia Cup 2022 a relieving news for India’s top-order

Waqar Younis reckons Shaheen Afridi’s injury has come as a welcome news for India’s top-order, with latter being ruled out of Asia Cup 2022.

Pakistan’s unarguably one of the most successful pacers in the past few years, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, scheduled to commence from August 27 in UAE.

Having sustained a knee injury during Pakistan’s first Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle last month, Afridi, has been prescribed a “four to six weeks rest” by the PCB’s medical advisory committee, thereby also ruling him out of the seven-match T20I series at home against England next month, post the imminent Asia Cup.

The development has left the Pakistan fans in an absolute state of disarray, as the squad is now devoid of any left-arm pacer, which has been a cause of trouble for the Indian top-order off-late, especially in the T20 format.

Fans even took to social media to request the PCB to include their retired international star Mohammad Amir in the squad, who had in June last year, considered to come out of retirement, provided his grievances are addressed.

Legendary Pakistani pacer Waqar Younis too, took to his social media handle to remark that Shaheen’s injury, which has consequently ruled him out of the Asia Cup, has come as a sigh of relief for the renowned Indian top-order batters.

It is worth of a mention, that Afridi had got rid Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul ,and later Virat Kohli as well, during the T20 World Cup last year, as Pakistan marched on towards a memorable 10-wicket victory against their arch-rivals.

Waqar also wished the left-arm pacer for a speedy recovery, while also expressing his disappointment on him no longer being a part of the Asia Cup.

Shaheen’s injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won’t be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022 Get fit soon Champ @iShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/Fosph7yVHs — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) August 20, 2022

