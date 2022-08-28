Biggest rivalry in cricket: Which is the greatest rivalry in cricket?

Biggest rivalry in cricket: India and Pakistan rivalry is certainly one of the biggest in the history of cricket.

Rivalries in any kind of sport in important as it certainly increases the excitement of any kind of game. It has been seen that some of the matches carry more importance than the other ones. In cricket, there are some huge rivalries that have attracted eyeballs from throughout the world.

England and Australia are the oldest rivals in the history of cricket, and the legacy is going on today as well. India and Pakistan is certainly the most heated rivalry in cricket, and the excitement for their games cannot be compared to any. In the last few years, India and Australia have also emerged as great rivals in cricket.

Biggest rivalry in cricket

The rivalry between India and Pakistan has to be one of the biggest rivalries in cricket. It is to be understood that the rivalry of both these countries is not just due to cricket, but due to political and geographical issues as well. Both these sides have given some memorable encounters in the past.

The fact that both these sides now just play against each other in ICC or multi-national tournaments, the excitement of these matches becomes way higher. Whenever there is an opportunity, the organizers assure that both these teams are always played in the very same group.

Both India and Pakistan will face each other in the T20 World Cup 2022 as well, and the match at the MCG is already sold out. This proves that the market for this match is way greater than any of the other rivalries in cricket.

The rivalry between Australia and England is one of the oldest ones in the history of cricket. This rivalry between both nations goes back to the 1800s. The test series between both sides is called ‘The Ashes’, and this story goes back to 1882.

In 1882, England were beaten by Australia at their home ground for the very first time, and that series shocked the sporting world. The Sporting Times newspaper in England called it the ‘death of English cricket’.

The importance of the Ashes series is still very much the same, and the full houses at the venues prove that the importance of the urn is ultimate for both nations. Australia have generally dominated England in the Ashes lately.