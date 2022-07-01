Birmingham cricket ground stats: Edgbaston batting or bowling pitch 5th Test ENG vs IND

Birmingham cricket ground stats: The SportsRush brings you the stats and pitch report of the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

The 5th rescheduled test between England and India is set to start in a few hours at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. A win or draw in this match will seal the series for the Indian team.

This English team is completely different from the one India faced last year. The side is coming on the back of a white-wash against Blackcaps, where the team played an aggressive brand of cricket under the leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

Birmingham cricket ground stats

Alastair Cook has scored the most runs on this ground, where he has scored 869 runs at a brilliant average of 57.93, courtesy of a couple of centuries and half-centuries. In the current lot, Joe Root has scored the most runs in Edgbaston. He has scored 496 runs at 49.60, courtesy of one century and four half-centuries.

In the bowling department, the top-2 wicket-takers at this ground will make their presence known in this match. James Anderson (45 wickets) and Stuart Broad (40 wickets) have enjoyed bowling on this track, and they will again test the Indian batters.

The pitch at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham is one of the best sporting wickets in the country. This pitch offers a fair bit of help to both batters and the bowlers. The pitch at the Edgbaston Stadium will be brown in colour, and the even bounce from it will allow the batters to play their shots freely.

However, this pitch is not a dead rubber at all, and there is a lot of bounce on the wicket. The ball will swing in the overs of the game, and the bounce from the old ball will also assist the bowlers. The Duke’s ball stays hard for a longer duration, and the pacers will enjoy that.

The average 1st innings score at this venue is 307 runs, whereas the average 4th innings score is 152 runs. Both teams would definitely want to bat first after winning the toss at this very ground.