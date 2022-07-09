Birmingham cricket stadium boundary size: Edgbaston Stadium boundary length

Birmingham cricket stadium boundary size: The SportsRush brings you the details of the boundary size of Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

England will take on India in the 2nd T20I of the 3-match T20I series at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. India won the first T20I match, and they would want to seal the series by winning this match.

Team India will welcome their star players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja in this match. It is yet to be seen how India will field their playing eleven in this match. England, on the other hand, have a squad full of T20 superstars, and they would also want to bounce back.

Birmingham cricket stadium boundary size

The Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham serves as the home ground to the county side Warwickshire. This is one of the most iconic grounds in the country, and it recently hosted the fifth test between England and India as well. So, the players who played the tests will be habitual of the conditions.

Edgbaston’s ground is one of the best tracks to bat on, and this was seen in the test match between England and India as well. There is a very flat surface on this ground, the quicker outfield also supports the batters when they put the ball in the gap. Even the dimensions of this ground go against the bowlers.

The boundaries of this stadium are quite small, where the straight and side boundaries are 59-60 metres, and the shortest boundary is less than 50 metres. So, it is clear that the boundaries of this stadium are quite small, and the batters can easily clear the fences. In 2019, Virat Kohli also complained about the dimensions of the ground.

A total of 5 T20Is have been played at this ground, and all the games have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score at this ground has been 170 runs.