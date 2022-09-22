“Bittersweet night for him”: Ian Bishop recounts Brandon King century vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at Providence Stadium

Brandon King scored his 2nd CPL century but failed to lead his side Jamaica Tallawahs to earn a victory over Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Guyana Amazon Warriors started their home leg of the tournament with a bang by registering a 12 runs victory over the Jamaica Tallawahs. It was a very close game, but the Tallawahs fell short despite an excellent century by their opener Brandon King.

The Warriors scored 178 runs in the first innings, courtesy of a half-century by Shai Hope and a late blitz by the duo of Odean Smith and Kemo Paul. Mohammad Nabi took three wickets in bowling for the Tallawahs, whereas Chris Green got a couple of dismissals.

Jamaica Tallawahs’ batting was led by Brandon King, who played an excellent knock of 104 runs in just 66 balls. Apart from him, every single batter of the Tallawahs failed to impress. Tallawahs needed 20 runs in the last over, but they could not achieve the target.

Ian Bishop recounts Brandon King century vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Ian Bishop was in the commentary box for the match, and he called it a bittersweet night for Brandon King. He said that King tried all he could to get his team over the line, but he felt short at the end. Although, he called this a good sign for West Indies cricket as King has improved a lot in the last year.

“Good signs for West Indies cricket going forward as this young lad has continuously improved,” Ian Bishop said.

“Bittersweet night for him as he celebrates his hundred but disappointed that having done all he could do to get his team over the line, just literally fell short”

King came into the limelight when he finished as the highest run-scorer of the CPL 2019. He was playing for Guyana Amazon Warriors in 2019, where he scored 496 runs at 55.11, whereas he had a strike-rate of 148.94. King smashed 1 century and 3 half-centuries in the tournament.

King was then fast tracked in the West Indies side, but he failed to deliver. However, in the last one year, he is slowing solidifying his place in West Indies white-ball teams by delivering some solid performances.