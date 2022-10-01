Man of the Series CPL 2022 final: Who was awarded Man of the Series in Caribbean Premier League today match?

Man of the Series CPL 2022 final: Jamaica Tallawahs won the tournament by beating Barbados Royals in the final of CPL 2022.

Jamaica Tallahwahs defeated Barbados Royals by 8 wickets in the final of Caribbean Premier League 2022 to clinch their 3rd league title. Ahead of the tournament, the Tallawahs were called the weakest team of the tournament, but they surprised everyone with their performances.

Barbados Royals opted to bat first, and they managed to score 161-7, where Azam Khan made a half-century. The Royals got a brilliant start, but Tallahwahs stopped them for a reasonable score because of their bowlers’ efforts. Fabian Allen scalped 3 wickets by conceding just 24 runs.

Jamaica Tallahwahs won the match easily, and they chased the target in just 16.1 overs, where Brandon King played an incredible knock of 83 runs in just 50 balls. The bowlers of the Barbados Royals choked in the final of the tournament.

Man of the Series CPL 2022 final

Brandon King won the player of the series award for his amazing performances throughout the season. He finished as the highest run-scorer of the tournament, where he scored 422 runs in CPL 2022 at 38.36, courtesy of one century and two half-centuries. He had a strike-rate of 135.25.

After winning the award, King said that he set two goals for him ahead of the tournament, and he achieved both of them. He expressed his delight on the same.

“Obviously, I set goals for myself before the tournament. One was to win the trophy and then to end up as the highest run-scorer too was amazing,” Brandon Kings said after winning the Man of the Series trophy.

This is not the first time that King finished as the top run-scorer of the tournament. He achieved the feat in 2019 as well, when he was playing for the Guyana Amazon Warriors. King said that both occasions were special, but winning the title in 2022 made it even better.

“I am happy with both (comparing the 2019 and 2022 seasons), this one more because we won the title. There is no special formula, just work hard, believe in your ability and back yourself. The team is amazing. Everyone believes in each other. We stuck together through the highs and lows,” Brandon King added.