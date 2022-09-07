Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium weather: Beausejour Stadium weather forecast for CPL 2022 matches in St Lucia today

Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium weather: The SportsRush brings you the weather forecast of CPL 2022 matches.

Barbados Royals will take on Trinbago Knight Riders in the league match of Caribbean Premier League 2022 at the Daren Sammy International Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. The match will mark the start of the St Lucia leg of the tournament.

The Royals have won both of their games in the tournament so far, whereas the Knight Riders have won one of their two games in the tournament. Both teams have played well in the tournament, and this match can be an entertaining one to watch out for the fans.

Although, all the eyes will be on the weather gods yet again as the St Kitts leg of the tournament was heavily affected by rain, and a couple of games were abandoned by it.

Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium weather

After the St Kitts leg, the Caribbean Premer League is set to move to St Lucia after a day break. Rain played a big part in the St Kitts leg, where 2 out of 7 games got abandoned, whereas DLS was used in 2 games. So, out of 7 games, rain made its presence felt in four matches.

However, the forecast in St Lucia is not great as well and rain is expected to be a spoilsport in the game between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals. According to Accuweather, there is a good chance of rain in the match.

The Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders match will start at 10 am local, and there are 51% chances of rain at that time. So, the start of the match can get delayed if the forecast becomes true. Throughout the match, the chances of rain range from 37% to 51%, and this rain at this time of the year is quite common in the Caribbean.

The temperature will range from 29 degrees Celcius to 31 degrees Celcius, with the humidity going as high as 70%. So, the conditions won’t be easy for the players on the ground. The forecast of rain looks similar for the St Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs match as well.