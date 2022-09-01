SLK vs TKR pitch report today match: Warner Park Basseterre St Kitts pitch report CPL 2022

SLK vs TKR pitch report today match: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of St Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2022 match.

St Lucia Kings will take on Trinbago Knight Riders in the 2nd league match of Caribbean Premier League 2022 at Warner Park in St Kitts. Kings lost in the finals last year, whereas the Knight Riders are the most successful team of the tournament.

The Knight Riders already had a star-studded team, and they have now added the duo of Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran to their arsenal. With the likes of Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard and Tim Seifert already in the ranks, the batting looks solid. Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, etc will lead the bowling attack of the side.

St Lucia Kings’ batting will be led by Faf du Plessis, Johnson Charles and Tim David. Roston Chase and David Wiese are the leading all-rounders, whereas the bowling will rely on players like Alzarri Joseph and Kesrick Williams.

SLK vs TKR pitch report today match

The pitch at the Warner Park in St Kitts has historically been a tough surface to bat on. This pitch is famous for its slow nature, and the spinners have been quite effective here in the past. The slow and low bounce on the track has troubled the batters, and the slower bowlers have taken full advantage of it.

In the first CPL 2022 match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, the pitch was excellent to bat on in the first innings, and it got slower as the game progressed. This match will be played at the very same venue, and it should behave the same in this match as well.

The average 1st innings score in T20Is here has been just 132 runs, whereas it has been 165 runs in the T20 domestic matches. Considering the nature of the wicket, both teams would love to bat first after winning the toss as the fresh surface will be the best one to bat on.

Trinabago Knight Riders have some excellent spinners in their ranks, and they can use this track to their full advantage.