BLM Movement in cricket: Why Indian cricket team took a knee before the World Cup game against Pakistan?

BLM Movement in cricket: Before the start of Pakistan’s game, the Indian cricket team took a knee to show their solidarity towards racism.

Pakistan created history by defeating India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cupp. Shaheen Afridi took three wickets, whereas Babar and Rizwan scored unbeaten half-centuries. For his brilliant spell, Shaheen Afridi got the Man of the Match trophy. This is Pakistan’s first win over India in any kind of World Cup.

However, there was some confusion before the first ball was going to get bowled. Rohit was engaging with Babar Azam, and the spectators could not understand what it was about. Later on, it was revealed that team India wanted to take a knee in support of the BLM movement.

Rohit asked Babar about it, but he denied to do so. Later on, Team India took the knee before the first ball, whereas Pakistan stood with their hand on the chest. This was indeed a beautiful moment for the spirit of the game.

Virat Kohli was later asked about the BLM moment in the press conference after the game. Virat said, “That (taking a knee) was communicated to us by the team management.”

BLM aka Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum last year during the protests in the USA. The knee is taken to show solidarity towards racism and all forms of social discrimination. Since last year, athletes from different sports take a knee before the game to make a statement against racism.

In cricket, the first instance happened in the England vs West Indies test series last year. This was the first series after the Covid-19 pandemic break and both teams took a knee before the game.

West Indies, England and the match officials take the knee before the first ball of the Test.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/i1dVw2stsA — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 8, 2020

West Indies have been the major promoters of the movement, and teams like England, New Zealand, and Australia have also supported them in the process.

Before the start of play, New Zealand and West Indies’ players took a knee in support of #BlackLivesMatter #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/EcJeEU2mbL — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 27, 2020

Australia have taken the knee in support of #BLM and in solidarity with the @windiescricket team like coach Justin Langer suggested they would #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/fpTWeSncEz — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) July 9, 2021



India vs Pakistan is one of the most-watched games in the world and the act of the Indian team will certainly send a strong message. There is certainly no room for racism in the World.