“Blood love this”: When Michael Vaughan applauded Aaron Finch for his staggering 172 knock against Zimbabwe

Aaron Finch played a knock of 172 runs against Zimbabwe in a T20I match, and Michael Vaughan was quick in applauding that.

Aaron Finch smashed all sorts of records in the 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe in 2018. Australia batted first, and the opening duo of Aaron Finch and D’arcy Short combined for an opening partnership of 223 runs. Although, the innings of Finch and Short were quite opposite to each other.

Short paced his innings at a strike-rate of 109.52, whereas Finch’s strike-rate was 226.31. Finch was at his very best in the match, and he played an excellent knock of 172 runs in 76 balls with the help of 10 sixes and 16 boundaries. Short, on the other hand, scored 46 runs in 42 balls from the other end.

Australia managed to score 229/2 in their innings and managed to win the match by 100 runs at the end. Finch’s knock of 172 runs is still the highest individual score in T20I cricket.

Michael Vaughan applauds Aaron Finch 175* knock

Former English batter Michael Vaughan lauded the performance of Aaron Finch against Zimbabwe. He said that he loves this bloody era of cricket.

“172 off 76 balls from Aaron Finch…Bloody love this era of cricket,” Michael Vaughan tweeted.

172 off 76 balls from @AaronFinch5 …. Bloody love this era of Cricket …. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 3, 2018

Michael Vaughan has appreciated Finch on various occasions as well. During the 2019 World Cup, he called Finch the best captain of the tournament tactically. He said that the way he captained Australia against West Indies in the league game of the tournament was excellent.

“I have to say Aaron Finch, so far in this tournament, has been the best captain tactically,” Vaughan told the BBC.

“I think he manoeuvred his team against the West Indies well to win that game. And just over the last hour (against Pakistan), when it started to get a little bit panicky for Australia, he manoeuvred his bowling attack, knowing that he had to get these overs of spin [in].”