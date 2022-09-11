Cricket

“Blood love this”: When Michael Vaughan applauded Aaron Finch for his staggering 172 knock against Zimbabwe

Aaron Finch played a knock of 172 runs against Zimbabwe in a T20I match, and Michael Vaughan was quick in applauding that.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Kobe Bryant must be cussing him again": NBA Twitter reacts to former 6'7" Lakers player flopping in the ring
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Aaron Finch played a knock of 172 runs against Zimbabwe in a T20I match, and Michael Vaughan was quick in applauding that.
“Blood love this”: When Michael Vaughan applauded Aaron Finch for his staggering 172 knock against Zimbabwe

Aaron Finch played a knock of 172 runs against Zimbabwe in a T20I match, and…