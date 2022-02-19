BPL all season winner list: Full list of Bangladesh Premier League winners

BPL all season winner list: The SportsRush brings you the list of all the winners of Bangladesh Premier League history.

The Bangladesh Premier League returned after a break in 2021, and it was a success. Comilla Victorians won the title by beating Fortune Barishal in the final by just a mere run.

Comilla Victorians managed to score 151 runs in the first innings, courtesy of Narine’s 23 balls 57 runs. At one stage, the Fortune Barishal were cruising towards a win, but Narine’s spell changed the game. Narine conceded just two runs in the 18th over and also took the wicket of Dwayne Bravo. Sunil Narine finished with the figures of 15-2 after four overs.

Sunil Narine won the player of the game in the final match for this all-rounder performance. Shakib al Hasan was adjudged as the player of the tournament. Shakib scored 284 runs in the tournament, whereas he took 16 wickets in bowling.

English batter Will Jacks finished as the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 414 runs. Andre Fletcher and Tamim Iqbal finished as the 2nd and 3rd highest run-scorer with 410 runs and 407 runs, respectively. Colin Ingram and Faf du Plessis were other batters in the top-5 list.

🏆 in 2015

🏆 in 2019

🏆 in 2022 Comilla Victorians become the first-ever franchise to win 3 BPL titles.#BBPL2022 #BPLFinal pic.twitter.com/e3oMbjlKtC — Nafisa Kamal Official (@nafisakml) February 18, 2022

BPL all season winner list

A total of eight seasons of the BPL have been played so far. The tournament was started in 2012, where Dhaka Gladiators won the initial two seasons. There have been quite a few franchises change in the Bangladesh franchise. The Dhaka franchise and Comilla Victorians have won the title three times each so far. Rangpur Riders and Rajshahi Royals have won the tournament once each.