Russell run out: Andre Russell dismissed in outlandish manner in Dhaka vs Khulna BPL 2022 match

During the second match of the ongoing eighth season of the Bangladesh Premier League between Minster Group Dhaka and Khulna Tigers in Dhaka, Minster Group Dhaka all-rounder Andre Russell was part of arguably the most unfortunate dismissal on a cricket field.

It all happened on the last delivery of the 15th over when Russell dabbed a Thisara Perera delivery towards the short third man region to run a single. Russell, who was found guilty of watching the ball, was well short of the crease when it hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end.

Having said that, Russell can’t be blamed for his complacency as most batters would’ve reacted in the same way knowing that the fielder isn’t throwing at their end.

What led to Russell’s dismissal was an outlandish run-out which happened even without the fielding team’s intention. While Mahedi Hasan’s throw had hit the stumps at the striker’s end initially, the ball then ricocheted towards the stumps at the other.

Hence, Hasan putting on display not one but two direct-hits saw the end of Russell at the Shere Bangla National Stadium tonight. Russell, who had hit a six on the previous delivery, walked back to the pavilion after scoring 7 (3).

Asked to bat first by Khulna captain Mushfiqur Rahim, Dhaka scored 183/6 in 20 overs primarily due to captain Mahmudullah scoring 39 (20) with the help of two fours and three sixes in the business end. Earlier, it was a 69-run opening partnership between Mohammad Shahzad (42) and Tamim Iqbal (50) which had provided a brilliant start to the hosts.

