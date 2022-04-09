Brabourne Stadium pitch report for KKR vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals 2022 IPL CCI Brabourne Stadium pitch report

Brabourne Stadium pitch report for KKR vs DC: Kolkata and Delhi will face each other in the league game of the Indian Premier League 2022.

Kolkata Knight Riders will face Delhi Capitals in the league game of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on 10 April 2022. The Knight Riders have won three of their four games in the tournament, whereas Delhi Capitals have won just one of their three games.

For Kolkata Knight Riders, Pat Cummins scored the joint-fastest half-century in the IPL history in the last game. The bowling of KKR has been their biggest asset, but the batters have struggled in the tournament so far.

Delhi Capitals started their campaign with a brilliant win, but they have lost their last couple of games. The batting has been an issue for the Delhi Capitals, the middle-order of the side has not been able to take guard for the side. Kuldeep Yadav has been bowling well for the side, but the all-rounders of the side need to step up.

Brabourne Stadium pitch report for KKR vs DC

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium has been a batting beauty in IPL 2022. Brabourne Stadium’s red-soil surface stays even throughout the game, and there is absolutely no space for a breather for the bowlers.

There is one large boundary on one side of the ground, but the rest of the ground is relatively smaller, and the batters can easily cross the fence. Rahul Tewatia smashed two sixes on the last two balls to earn an emphatic win for Gujarat Titans against Punjab Kings.

#IPL2022 : Punjab Kings set a target of 190 runs for Gujarat Titans at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Brief Score: PBKS 189/9 (20)#GTvsPBKS | #PBKSvGT pic.twitter.com/j2YWaq2BiB — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 8, 2022

A total of four games have been played this season at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. Out of four games, three games have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings batting score at this ground has been 189 runs. Despite an average score of 189 runs, the chasing teams have done well.

Lucknow Super Giants chased 211 runs against Chennai Super Kings at this very venue. Being a day game, the biggest advantage for the bowlers is that the dew factor won’t play a big part in this game