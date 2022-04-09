“Thanks for the single mili paa”: Rahul Tewatia thanks David Miller for giving him strike before hitting Odean Smith for two consecutive sixes

Rahul Tewatia smashed Odean Smith for two sixes in the end to register an emphatic win, and he has thanked David Miller on Twitter.

The game between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings certainly was the most exciting game of the IPL 2022 season. Gujarat Titans defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets to register their third straight win of the campaign.

Punjab Kings batted first and posted a score of 189 runs, where English batter Liam Livingstone played a massive part. Livingstone scored 64 runs in just 27 balls, courtesy of four sixes and seven boundaries.

Gujarat Titans lost the wicket of Matthew Wade early, but Shubhman Gill continued his good form. Gill and Sai Sudarshan added 101 runs for the 2nd wicket. Shubhman Gill played a fantastic knock of 96 runs in just 59 balls at a strike rate of 162.71. In the end, Gujarat Titans required 12 runs in the last two balls.

Rahul Tewatia was on strike and he smashed Odean Smith for two consecutive sixes to register an emphatic win for the Gujarat side. The whole Gujarat camp was elated after the win.

Rahul Tewatia thanks David Miller

Rahul Tewatia has thanked David Miller for giving him the strike for the last two balls of the game. Actually, it was a really interesting incident. Gujarat needed 13 runs in the last three balls, and on the 4th ball of the last over, Miller just jammed the ball. Odean Smith however tried to run-out Rahul Tewatia, and it was an off-target throw.

The ball rolled onto long-on, and the pair took a single between them. Tewatia grabbed the opportunity with both hands and did the unthinkable by smashing two sixes.

“Thanks for the single mili paa,” Rahul Tewatia tweeted.

Thanks for the single mili paa 🤝 @DavidMillerSA12 — Rahul Tewatia (@rahultewatia02) April 9, 2022

Rahul Tewatia’s knock against Gujarat Titans reminded the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) game in IPL 2020. Tewatia smashed Sheldon Cottrell for five consecutive sixes in Sharjah to earn an emphatic win for the Rajasthan Royals.