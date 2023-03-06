Womens IPL boundary length at Brabourne Stadium: What is cricket boundary length in WPL 2023?

The Women’s Premier League is up and running in Mumbai. Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium are hosting the entire tournament. We have seen three matches so far in the tournament, and all of them have been run-scoring affairs. It is certain that the boundary length has played a huge role in it.

In all three matches, the batters of the side have loved their time out there in the middle. Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai has hosted just a single game so far, and a total of 385 runs were made in that match. Delhi Captials’ opening duo of Meg Lanning and Shafali Varma toyed with the bowlers in that match.

A total of 51 boundaries and 10 sixes were scored in the match between Delhi and Bangalore. It is clear that the batters are loving the conditions, and the same thing can be repeated in the further matches in Brabourne Stadium.

Womens IPL boundary length at Brabourne Stadium

To ensure high-scoring matches in the tournament, BCCI have decided to keep the dimensions of the stadiums short. In IPL, the boundary lengths at these two venues were around 70-75 metres. However, the boundary length in WPL 2023 in Brabourne Stadium will be a maximum of 60 metres.

In the recent ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, 65 metres was the maximum boundary length, but it has been cut short in the WPL. The high-scoring encounters attract more crowds, and this is the reason behind the same. We have seen sold-out crowds in the night matches, and the boundaries are flowing as well.

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium has also been great for batting and looking at the conditions, the same run-scoring fests can be seen in the upcoming matches as well. Entry for Women is free in the stadiums, and along with the high-scoring encounters, the free entries have also played a big part in the housefull encounters.