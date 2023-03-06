HomeSearch

Brabourne Stadium T20 records: Brabourne Stadium Mumbai T20 records, most runs and wickets

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 06/03/2023

A glimpse from WPL 2023 Match 2 at the Brabourne Stadium. Photo Courtesy: WPL Twitter

One of the two venues for the ongoing inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League, the iconic Brabourne Stadium will be hosting 11 out of the 22 matches scheduled to be played throughout the season.

Having already hosted a match yesterday, the stadium will be hosting a WPL 2023 match for the second time tonight when Mumbai Indians Women will clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in the fourth match of the tournament. While Mumbai will be playing their first match of the tournament here, it will be Bangalore’s second match in as many days at the Cricket Club of India.

A mammoth 143-run victory against Gujarat Giants Women in the tournament opener at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy sees Indians at the top of WPL 2023 points table. Royal Challengers, meanwhile, are at the fourth position after losing their season opener against Delhi Capitals Women yesterday.

Brabourne Stadium T20 records batting

Highest T20 run-scorers at the Brabourne Stadium are Smriti Mandhana (229), Elysse Perry (215), Danielle Wyatt (213), Ashleigh Gardner (208) and Harmanpreet Kaur (191). Barring England’s Wyatt, all the other four cricketers are part of WPL 2023 squads. Detailed batting numbers of players participating in the tournament are:

BatterMatchesRunsHighestAverageSR10050
Smriti Mandhana72297638.17152.6703
Ellyse Perry82157553.75153.5702
Ashleigh Gardner82086634.67169.1101
Harmanpreet Kaur71914631.83114.3700
Meg Lanning417588*162.0400

As far as balls faced per boundary are concerned, Grace Harris (2.95), Harleen Deol (3.2), Gardner (3.42), Lanning (3.48), Mandhana (3.75) and Richa Ghosh (3.75).

Brabourne Stadium Mumbai T20 records bowling

Highest T20 wicket-takers at the CCI are Gardner (12), Megan Schutt (10), Deepti Sharma (9), Delissa Kimmince (8) and Jhulan Goswami (5). Since both Kimmince and Goswami aren’t playing in WPL 2023, detailed bowling numbers of players participating in the tournament are:

BowlerMatchesWicketsAverageEconomySR
Ashleigh Gardner81211.676.3611
Megan Schutt71017.86.9415.4
Deepti Sharma6921.679.2914
Poonam Yadav44277.222.5
Nat Sciver-Brunt5427.759.2518

Out of the 14 maiden overs bowled in all the T20s played at this venue, one each has been bowled by the likes of Schutt, Gardner and Renuka Singh.

NOTE: The above mentioned stats are only for Women’s T20s.

About the author
Dixit Bhargav

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

Read more from Dixit Bhargav