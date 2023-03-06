Brabourne Stadium T20 records: Brabourne Stadium Mumbai T20 records, most runs and wickets

One of the two venues for the ongoing inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League, the iconic Brabourne Stadium will be hosting 11 out of the 22 matches scheduled to be played throughout the season.

Having already hosted a match yesterday, the stadium will be hosting a WPL 2023 match for the second time tonight when Mumbai Indians Women will clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in the fourth match of the tournament. While Mumbai will be playing their first match of the tournament here, it will be Bangalore’s second match in as many days at the Cricket Club of India.

A mammoth 143-run victory against Gujarat Giants Women in the tournament opener at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy sees Indians at the top of WPL 2023 points table. Royal Challengers, meanwhile, are at the fourth position after losing their season opener against Delhi Capitals Women yesterday.

Brabourne Stadium T20 records batting

Highest T20 run-scorers at the Brabourne Stadium are Smriti Mandhana (229), Elysse Perry (215), Danielle Wyatt (213), Ashleigh Gardner (208) and Harmanpreet Kaur (191). Barring England’s Wyatt, all the other four cricketers are part of WPL 2023 squads. Detailed batting numbers of players participating in the tournament are:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Smriti Mandhana 7 229 76 38.17 152.67 0 3 Ellyse Perry 8 215 75 53.75 153.57 0 2 Ashleigh Gardner 8 208 66 34.67 169.11 0 1 Harmanpreet Kaur 7 191 46 31.83 114.37 0 0 Meg Lanning 4 175 88* 162.04 0 0

As far as balls faced per boundary are concerned, Grace Harris (2.95), Harleen Deol (3.2), Gardner (3.42), Lanning (3.48), Mandhana (3.75) and Richa Ghosh (3.75).

Brabourne Stadium Mumbai T20 records bowling

Highest T20 wicket-takers at the CCI are Gardner (12), Megan Schutt (10), Deepti Sharma (9), Delissa Kimmince (8) and Jhulan Goswami (5). Since both Kimmince and Goswami aren’t playing in WPL 2023, detailed bowling numbers of players participating in the tournament are:

Bowler Matches Wickets Average Economy SR Ashleigh Gardner 8 12 11.67 6.36 11 Megan Schutt 7 10 17.8 6.94 15.4 Deepti Sharma 6 9 21.67 9.29 14 Poonam Yadav 4 4 27 7.2 22.5 Nat Sciver-Brunt 5 4 27.75 9.25 18

Out of the 14 maiden overs bowled in all the T20s played at this venue, one each has been bowled by the likes of Schutt, Gardner and Renuka Singh.

NOTE: The above mentioned stats are only for Women’s T20s.