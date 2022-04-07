Brabourne Stadium pitch report for PBKS vs GT: Punjab vs Gujarat IPL 2022 CCI Brabourne Stadium pitch best for batting or bowling

Brabourne Stadium pitch report for PBKS vs GT: The stadium will host its fourth match of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League.

The 16th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will witness the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Having won both of their previous matches while defending their respective totals, both PBKS and GT would take the field tomorrow high in confidence.

With two wins out of two, GT remain the only franchise this season to lose a match yet. Punjab, on the other hand, lost their solitary match of the season so far against KKR by 6 wickets, after Andre Russell (70 off 31) tore their bowling apart with an onslaught of the highest order.

While PBKS played their previous match against CSK at the Brabourne stadium, the GT will play their first match of the season at this venue.

Great to watch cricket again at the original Lord’s of India, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. #CSKvsLSG pic.twitter.com/EDIJ6os28h — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) March 31, 2022

Brabourne Stadium pitch report for PBKS vs GT

Yet another batting paradise coupled with shorter boundaries, there are no points for guessing that the venue would provide the spectators a legit run fest.

The average first innings score before the start of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne stadium was 173.

The second match here between CSK and LSG witnessed the latter chase down the score of 210/7 posted by the former.

The surface, which is made up of Red soil, is not likely to wear and tear with matches to be played across five pitches adjacent to each other.

Thus, while a high-scoring affair is likely to be on the cards tomorrow, the pitch will also offer the zip and bounce to the pacers upfront with the new ball – a vital feature of the red soil pitches in India.

During the last match at this venue, the groundstaff was seen spraying Apsa 80 – an anti-dew agent, to nullify the effect of the dew especially during the second innings. The same might be repeated tomorrow as well.

Hence, with teams batting first have won seven of the last twelve matches here, it would be interesting to see if the captain who wins the Toss expresses faith in their bowlers to defend a total by batting first.