Brabourne Stadium pitch report IPL LSG vs RR today match: Lucknow vs Rajasthan pitch report at Brabourne CCI 2022 IPL

Brabourne Stadium pitch report IPL LSG vs RR today match: The venue will host its fourteenth match of the ongoing 15th season.

The 63rd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Currently having the best Net run rate (+0.385) amongst the ten teams in the season, the LSG, despite enduring a 62-run loss against the table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) last Tuesday, have all but confirmed their playoffs berth. However, for a finish in the top-2, they will have to win one of their remaining two league matches.

The RR, on the other hand too, suffered a one-sided defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous match, but with 14 points under their belt so far after 12 matches, they too are placed at the 3rd spot, and would need to win both their remaining league matches for a top-2 finish.

With both the teams having suffered crunching defeats in their previous match, they would need to pull their socks up real quick, with the tournament approaching its business end.

While RR would play their second match at the Brabourne Stadium today, LSG would step on the venue for the third time in the ongoing season.

Brabourne Stadium pitch report IPL LSG vs RR today match

Yet another batting paradise, the Brabourne Stadium has remained true to its nature throughout the ongoing season. Today’s match between LSG and RR would most likely be no different with plethora of runs on offer for the batters the entire duration of the match.

Teams batting first have managed to post scores in excess of the 200-mark twice in the previous three matches here. PBKS wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow smashed his fastest T20 career fifty at this very venue the previous match, as his side managed to post a huge total of 209/9 in their 20 Overs.

The only respite for the bowlers would be the swing and bounce likely on offer with the hard, new ball. The decent covering of grass would aid them further if they hit the correct lengths with the huge boundary dimensions acting as an added advantage.

With 177 runs being the average score batting first this year at the Brabourne Stadium, expect teams to score around the 190-run mark to feel safe while defending the same later.