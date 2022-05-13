Jonny Bairstow IPL 2022 price: Fastest 50 in IPL by Punjab Kings batters full list

Fastest 50 in IPL: The opening batter from Punjab Kings registered a 21-ball half-century at the Brabourne Stadium tonight.

During the 60th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium, Punjab Kings opening batter Jonny Bairstow provided a quickfire start to his team after put in to bat first by Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis.

With Bairstow opening the batting with Shikhar Dhawan (21), Punjab’s opening batters shared a 30-ball 60-run partnership to make the most of fielding restrictions.

Bairstow, whose first boundary came in the form of a six off Glenn Maxwell in the first over itself, hit two fours and and as many sixes off Josh Hazlewood in the second over.

Bangalore fast bowler Mohammed Siraj became Bairstow’s next target as the 32-year old batter hit a four and three sixes in his last over of the powerplay. It was in the same over that Bairstow registered a 21-ball half-century at the Cricket Club of India.

Bairstow’s gone berserk. RCB will be chasing 200-plus if they don’t get him soon — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 13, 2022

In what is Bairstow’s 24th T20 half-century, it is his ninth in the IPL, second against Royal Challengers and first at this venue.

Fastest 50 in IPL by Punjab Kings batters

Despite his stroke-filled innings tonight, Bairstow was nowhere near the fastest IPL half-centuries. As far as the fastest half-centuries for a Punjab batter in the IPL is concerned, a 21-ball half-century is the joint sixth-fastest.

Batter Balls Opposition Ground Year KL Rahul 14 Delhi Capitals Mohali 2018 Nicholas Pooran 17 Sunrisers Hyderabad Dubai 2020 David Miller 19 Rajasthan Royals Sharjah 2014 KL Rahul 19 Chennai Super Kings Mohali 2019 Deepak Hooda 20 Rajasthan Royals Mumbai 2021

Jonny Bairstow IPL 2022 price

Bairstow, who scored 66 (29) with the help of four fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 227.58 before getting out in the 10th over, is playing his first season for PBKS.

Bairstow, who had registered himself for INR 1.5 crore in the mega auction, had allured interest from Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad before Kings bought him for INR 6.75 crore.