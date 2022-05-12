Brabourne Stadium pitch report IPL RCB vs PBKS today match: RCB vs Punjab pitch report at Brabourne CCI 2022 IPL

Brabourne Stadium pitch report IPL RCB vs PBKS today match: The venue will host its thirteenth match of the ongoing 15th season.

The 60th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

With two consecutive wins, including a stellar 67-run victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous match, the RCB are presently placed at the fourth spot in the points table with 14 points under their belt.

The PBKS, on the other hand, despite all the promise have not fired collectively as a group, and have thus, found themselves in a situation where one more loss would mark the end of the road towards the dream to lift their maiden IPL title.

Both RCB and PBKS would play their third match of the ongoing season at the Brabourne Stadium today.

Our focus shifts to the Punjab Kings encounter in our penultimate group stage match at the Brabourne Stadium tomorrow. Here is everything you need to know about #RCBvPBKS, on @kreditbee presents 12th Man TV. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/ebTV8asio4 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 12, 2022

Brabourne Stadium pitch report IPL RCB vs PBKS today match

The last match at the Brabourne Stadium was played almost a week ago on May 6, between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Mumbai Indians (MI).

While the aforementioned match at this venue offered some grip to the bowlers with the pitch holding up a bit, today’s clash will take place on a fresh pitch and thus, is highly likely to be a proper run fest for the batters.

With the match taking place on the red soil pitch, the tiredness of the wicket would mean that the spinners will come into play as the match progresses.

However, overall it is the batters who will have much of a say throughout the duration of today’s match. Expect a score in the vicinity of the 170-run mark to be par on today’s pitch for the team batting first.