Brian Lara Stadium pitch report IND vs WI T20: Brian Lara Stadium Tarouba Trinidad pitch report tomorrow match

Brian Lara Stadium pitch report IND vs WI T20: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the first T20I between West Indies and India.

West Indies and India will be up against each other in the 1st T20I of the 3-match T20I series at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. After winning the ODIs easily, the Indian team would want to stamp their authority in the T20 format as well.

The Indian team will welcome their star players like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, etc. in this series, whereas the T20I squad of West Indies is not yet announced. There can be a few fresh faces in the West Indies side as well.

The Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba is hosting its first men’s T20I fixture, and it is a great moment for this lavish ground. However, this ground has hosted a lot of Caribbean Premier League games in the past, so the nature of this ground may not be a mystery for the West Indies players.

A total of 30 T20 domestic games have been played at this very ground, where the chasing teams have won 17 games and 13 games have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings here has been just 141 runs, so the batting has not been relatively easy on this track.

Moments to savour for the team & moments to savour for the fans at the Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad. ☺️ 👏 Here’s #TeamIndia Captain @SDhawan25 doing his bit for the fans 🎥 🔽 – by @28anand #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/gZRwB96OnV — BCCI (@BCCI) July 28, 2022

This pitch has been on the slower side in the CPL games, and it has been really tough for stroke playing. The batters clearly struggle to adapt to the slow and low bounce of this very track. In the middle-overs, the spinners can turn the game on their own as they will get the grip from the surface.

The pacers who can bowl good slower balls will also be deadly on this very track in Tarouba. A fresh pitch will be used for this match, so it may support the batters in the initial overs, but generally, it has been a slower track. Both teams may prefer to bat first after winning the toss.