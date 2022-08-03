Bristol T20 records: County Ground Bristol Cricket Ground T20 records and highest innings total

Bristol T20 records and highest innings total: County Ground, Bristol, will be hosting a T20I exactly after a week tonight.

Facing a long halt amid their England tour due to the second season of The Hundred, South Africa will now be facing Ireland in a two-match T20I series. Only the second bilateral T20I series between Ireland and South Africa, it is going to be played at a neutral venue in England with the first T20I to be played tonight.

Bristol, which had hosted an England-South Africa T2oI as recent as a week ago, will be hosting both the T20Is this week. While South Africa had ended up on the losing side of their first-ever T20I at the County Ground last week, Ireland will be playing their first-ever T20I at this venue on Wednesday. Scheduled to play a T20I against Bangladesh here in 2020, that match had got cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Bristol T20 records

It is noteworthy that Bristol has only hosted four T20Is till date. With only two of them being played in the last decade, Bristol T20 records are both less in number and slightly irrelevant with respect to an Ireland-South Africa T20I.

Nonetheless, highest T20I run-scorers at the County Ground are Jonny Bairstow (115), Rohit Sharma (100), Jason Roy (75), Mahela Jayawardene (72) and Tristan Stubbs (72).

Highest T20I wicket-takers at this venue are Lungi Ngidi (5), Hardik Pandya (4), Abdul Razzaq (3), Richard Gleeson (3) and Lasith Malinga (2).

Highest innings total at County Ground, Bristol

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 234/6 20 England South Africa 2018 201/3 18.4 India England 2018 198/9 20 England India 2018 193/8 20 South Africa England 2022 148/5 17.5 Pakistan England 2006

Out of the four competed T20Is here, three have been won by teams batting second. It was only in the latest match that England had defeated South Africa by 41 runs. The aforementioned second-highest innings total in Bristol is also the highest successful run-chase in this format here.