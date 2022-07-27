Bristol weather forecast today: County ground Bristol weather forecast ENG vs SA 1st T20I

Bristol weather forecast today: South Africa take on England in the first of the three-match T20I series at the County Ground, Bristol today.

During the first T20I of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of England at the County Ground in Bristol, South Africa have won the Toss and elected to field first amid overcast conditions.

The England captain Jos Buttler came out to bat with an aggressive mindset and smashed 13 runs off the first Over bowled by Keshav Maharaj to set things up and running for the hosts. However, after hitting a couple of Fours and as many Sixes in mere 7 deliveries, he gets dismissed by pacer Lungi Ngidi after adding 22 runs on the scoreboard.

His opening partner Jason Roy, on the other hand, got Out after yet another painful stay at the crease, adding mere 8 runs off the 15 deliveries he faced.

At the time of writing, Southpaw batter Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow had already smashed three Sixes each in their respective innings to take the team total past the 100-run mark in the 11th Over.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇿🇦 | South Africa have won the toss and will bowl first in the series opener at Bristol.#ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/1WS3PdBnOC — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) July 27, 2022

Bristol weather forecast today

Just before the start of play tonight, the chances of rain were predicted to be nearly 80% for the next hour-and-a-half as players took the field amidst some decent dark cloud cover.

However, while the weather conditions are expected to be cloudy throughout the match duration tonight, with at least 95% cloud cover, the chances of rain has significantly reduced.

While the rain Gods have managed to stay away so far, as per Accuweather, the forecast is pleasant for the rest of the night, which means that the fans are in for a complete T20 match at the County Ground.

The chances of rain for the next four hours have reduced to 7%, as there are likely to be no interruptions in store for the spectators at the match venue.