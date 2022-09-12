“Can be our trump card”: Harbhajan Singh wants Umran Malik to get picked in T20 World Cup India team player list 2022

Harbhajan Singh wants Umran Malik: The former Indian spinner wants India to pick an express fast bowler for Australian conditions.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee will be meeting in Mumbai today to announce India’s squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 merely days after India’s Asia Cup 2022 debacle in the UAE.

Before the World Cup in Australia next month, India are scheduled to host Australia and South Africa for a three-match bilateral series each. It is understood that the same Indian squad will be picked for Australia T20Is, South Africa T20Is and T20 World Cup 2022.

The same was expected and should happen in the general run of things. India, who had not only suffered because of being consistently inconsistent during ICC T20 World Cup 2021 but are continuing to do so till date, badly need a settled combination which plays together in six home T20Is without unnecessary experimentation.

Harbhajan Singh wants Umran Malik to get picked in T20 World Cup India team player list 2022

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has advocated the name of fast bowler Umran Malik citing his tendency to bowl at a speed in excess of 150 kmph on a consistent basis.

Harbhajan, who considers Malik to be a “trump card” for the Indian team especially in the Australian conditions, took to social media platform Twitter to seek opinions around his suggestion.

Who all wants to see today Mr 150 Umran malik in the World Cup team for India ?? Can be our trump card on those bouncy pitches in Australia.. Any thoughts ? — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 12, 2022

It is noteworthy that a former Indian cricketer, fans and journalists were mostly against Harbhajan’s suggestion highlighting how Malik is a “work in progress” and that it is too early to select him in a World Cup squad.

Malik, 22, had been fast-tracked to the Indian team after an impressive Indian Premier League season with Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this year. In the nine overs that he bowled across three T20Is in Europe this summer, Malik picked a couple of wickets at an economy rate of 12.44.

While there is no doubting Malik’s potential with respect to his pace, his ability to leak runs is a concern especially ahead of a world event. Assuming Malik makes amends around his economy rate in the near future, he has it in him to become a lethal weapon of the Indian bowling attack.