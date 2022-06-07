Cricket

“Umran Malik is a special talent for Team India”: Temba Bavuma opens up on the prospect of facing 150km/h deliveries of Umran Malik

South African captain Temba Bavuma has opened up on the prospect of playing Umran Malik in the upcoming T20I series against India.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"First time win for Hamilton in 2010"- Lewis Hamilton's 2010 Turkish Grand Prix winning McLaren car sold for whopping $6 Million Dollars
Next Article
“Patrick Ewing has 15-years experience as an assistant coach!”: NBA Reddit and Twitter ask an accurate question to franchises snubbing Big men for Head Coach role
Cricket Latest News
"A very special week for me and my family": Joe Root thanks everyone for wishes ahead of Trent Bridge Test vs New Zealand
“A very special week for me and my family”: Joe Root thanks everyone for wishes ahead of Trent Bridge Test vs New Zealand

Joe Root thanks everyone for wishes: The former English captain achieved a significant personal milestone…