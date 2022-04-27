Umran Malik wickets in IPL 2022: Umran Malik IPL 2022 wickets

Umran Malik wickets in IPL 2022: The fast bowler from Jammu and Kashmir yet again impressed one and all with his raw pace.

During the 40th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s young fast bowling sensation Umran Malik has yet again managed to hog the limelight, courtesy of a terrific spell against the Gujarat Titans.

En route the target of 196 handed by SRH as they defend a total for the first time this season, the GT batters got off to a flier with Wriddhiman Saha (68 off 38) bringing up his first half-century of the season off mere 28 deliveries.

However, the arrival of the 22-year-old pacer from Jammu and Kashmir changed the course of the game, at least as long as he was breathing fire, with him scalping his maiden five-wicket haul (4-0-25-5) in the marquee league.

It all began with him dismantling the stumps of Shubman Gill (22 off 24) in the 8th Over of the chase, after Saha and him stitched a 69-run stand for the first wicket.

There was no looking back for Malik post that event, as he then got the better of the GT skipper Hardik Pandya (10 off 6) as the duo were yet again involved in a mini battle of sorts.

His brute pace was on display yet again, as he uprooted the set Wriddhiman Saha’s stumps as well in his third Over with a delivery clicking 153 km/h.

Finally, he got rid of the in-form batters in David Miller (17 off 19) and Abhinav Manohar (0 off 1) off the penultimate and ultimate deliveries of his spell to complete his five-wicket haul.

Send some scouts to Jammu. There must be more where he came from! #UmranMalik — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 27, 2022

Umran Malik wickets in IPL 2022

Malik’s five-fer against SRH today has meant that he is now placed at the second spot in the leading wicket-takers’ list of IPL 2022, just behind Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal.

So far, across 8 innings, Umran Malik has picked up 15 wickets for SRH at an average and strike rate of 15.93 and 12.0 respectively.

Moreover, he has only leaked 239 runs so far in his 30 Overs at an impressive Economy rate of 7.96.

Donning the Purple Cap at the moment is RR’s leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has 18 wickets under his belt across 8 innings, including a hat-trick.