Can DC qualify for playoffs 2022: DC next match 2022 list

Can DC qualify for playoffs 2022: The Rishabh Pant-led side won a must-win match against RR with the playoffs around the corner.

During the 58th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai, the Delhi Capitals have annihilated the Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets, in what was a much win contest for them.

En route to a rather modest target of 161 runs, the Australian batting duo of David Warner (52* off 41) and Mitchell Marsh (89 off 62) stitched together a scintillating stand of 144 runs off mere 101 deliveries for the second wicket, to nail the chase for DC.

With David Warner hitting the winning runs, the Capitals registered their sixth victory of the season with eleven deliveries to spare.

In fact, it were the two Aussies who won it for their side against the best spinning unit in the IPL this season.

Earlier on the back of a 53-run stand for the second wicket between Ravichanran Ashwin (50 off 38) – who registered his maiden fifty in the T20 format, and Devdutt Padikkal (48 off 30), RR managed to post a par total of 160/6 in their 20 Overs.

Can DC qualify for playoffs 2022

With six wins from 12 matches, the Delhi Capitals have now managed to go a step up to the 5th spot in the points table ladder, with 12 points under their belt.

The DC, now will have to win both their remaining league matches versus the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI), to go through to the playoffs, with a total of 16 points.

During the 2011 edition of the IPL, the only season wherein 10 teams participated in the marquee league, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) managed to finish at the 4th spot with 16 points at the end of the league stage, and thus qualify for the knock-out stage.

In case DC manage to lose both their upcoming matches, they will be eliminated from the playoffs race.

If they manage to win one of the two matches, they would have to hope for other teams’ results to go their way, while also hope that their Net Run Rate (NRR) is better than the five teams in contention of the final spot for the playoffs stage.

DC next match 2022 list

DC next play against the Punjab Kings on May 16 at the DY Patil Sports Stadium, while they would lock horns against the Mumbai Indians in their last league match on May 21, at the Wankhede Stadium.