Can Mumbai Indians qualify for playoffs 2021: How can MI qualify for playoffs 2021?

How can MI qualify for playoffs: The defending champions desperately require a miraculous victory in their last IPL 2021 league match.

In their last two matches against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively, Rajasthan Royals have scored a combined total of 175/19 in 36.1 overs. A team which loses a wicket every 9.21 runs and scores with a run rate of 4.84 doesn’t really deserve to qualify for the playoffs of a tournament such as the Indian Premier League. Does it?

A couple of disastrous losses in the business end of the league stage has not just shut the doors of playoffs for Rajasthan but also for Punjab Kings as a victory for Knight Riders was the last thing they needed after what has been yet another below season for them.

Although not technically but Royals’ loss has also put defending champions Mumbai in massive trouble. In an ideal world, MI would have hoped for RR to beat KKR in Sharjah tonight. With that not happening, Rohit Sharma and his men’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs as the fourth team are as rare as hen’s teeth.

Indians, who have played 13 matches this season as of now, have won six and lost seven to be at sixth position on the points table with an NRR (Net Run Rate) of -0.048. Mumbai’s only competition for the fourth spot is Kolkata, who have a much better NRR of 0.587.

Hence, for MI to better KKR’s NRR, they will have to beat the bottom-ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad by at least 171 runs. Assuming that Mumbai don’t get to bat first in Abu Dhabi tomorrow, they will lose all chances of qualification then and there only. Readers must note that the last time MI had failed to qualify for the playoffs was in 2018.