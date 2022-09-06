“Captain the crisis manager”: Mohammad Kaif praises Rohit Sharma for his half-century knock which revives India with a challenging total vs Sri Lanka in Dubai

Mohammad Kaif praises Rohit Sharma as latter’s 28th half-century in dire circumstances puts India in a position of strength versus Sri Lanka.

During the ninth match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 between India and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International stadium, a Rohit Sharma master class under dire circumstances, has helped team India post a handy total of 173/8 in their 20 Overs, on a pitch which appears challenging to bat on.

Having lost the Toss for the second time in a row, Rohit Sharma was yet again invited to bat first on a venue where the chasing sides have won nine of the the last ten T20Is.

Moreover, Rohit’s opening partner KL Rahul (6 off 7) and in-form Virat Kohli (0 off 1) were dismissed within the first three Overs of the match, with the team scorecard reading 13/2.

From here on, the skipper took the mantle upon himself to act as the aggressor-in-chief alongside Suryakumar Yadav (34 off 29), as the duo rescued the Indian ship with a scintillating third wicket stand of 97 runs off 58 deliveries, to propel the total to 109/2 in 12 Overs.

While the middle order could not deliver their best to end the innings on a high, decent enough contributions from Hardik Pandya (17 off 13), Rishabh Pant (17 off 13), and Ravichandran Ashwin (15* off 7) did take the total over the 170-run mark.

Mohammad Kaif praises Rohit Sharma

Despite losing two huge wickets upfront, Rohit did not drop his guard down, as he not only finished the Powerplay on a high, but also continued playing awe-inspiring strokes, to ultimately finish his innings on 72 off mere 41 deliveries, with the help of 5 Fours and 4 Sixes.

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif took to his social media handle to hail the captain as the team’s crisis manager, as he smashed multiple records on his way towards a sublime innings.

Captain the Crisis manager.. @ImRo45 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 6, 2022

The 35-year-old has now hit the joint most 50+ scores for India in Asia Cup, and has also become the first Indian to complete 1000 runs in the tournament’s history.