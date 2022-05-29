Man of the Match in IPL final history: Man of the Match award winner in IPL finals all season

Man of the Match in IPL final history: The list is completely dominated by the players of Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

The final of the Indian Premier League is not far now, where Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will battle it out for the trophy. Ahead of the final, there will be a closing ceremony as well after a gap of three years.

This is Gujarat Titans’ maiden IPL season, and they have made it to the final, whereas Rajasthan Royals are the champions of IPL 2008, and this is their first final since then.

Man of the Match in IPL final history

A total of 14 seasons have been played in the Indian Premier League so far, and either of Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings has featured in 11 of the finals. Mumbai Indians have won the title five times, whereas Chennai Super Kings have won it four times.

Yusuf Pathan was the man of the match in the first IPL final, where he smashed 56 runs in just 39 balls and scalped three wickets by conceding just 22 runs in the final against Chennai Super Kings. Anil Kumble is the only player to get the award in the losing cause, In 2009, Deccan Chargers won the title, but Kumble got the MOTM for his 4/16 in the final.

Yusuf Pathan Player of the Match in the final of the inaugural edition of the IPL Player of the Match in the final of the inaugural edition of the #RoadSafetyWorldSeries — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 21, 2021

In 2010, Suresh Raina got the award for his brilliant all-round performance in the final for the Chennai Super Kings. Chennai won the title again in 2011, and Murali Vijay was their hero in the finals when he scored 89 runs in just 48 balls against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Manvinder Bisla is the most surprising name on the list, where he single-handedly led Kolkata to their maiden IPL title in the IPL 2012 final. The list is majorly dominated by MI and CSK players, whereas Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma, Shane Watson, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Krunal Pandya have all won the MOTM award in the IPL final.