“Cardiff feels like my second home”: Marnus Labuschagne thanks Glamorgan for another County Championship season

Marnus Labuschagne thanks Glamorgan: The Australian batter will join the national squad for a multi-format Sri Lankan tour.

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has signed off from his third County Championship season to join the national squad in Sri Lanka for a multi-format tour starting with a three-match T20I series from tonight.

Not part of the T20I squad, Labuschagne will take part in a five-match ODI series followed by a two-match Test series scheduled to be played between June 14 – July 12 across Kandy, Pallekele and Galle.

Much like Labuschagne, Australia Test captain will also join the squad for the ODIs and Tests after being rested for the T20Is.

Marnus Labuschagne thanks Glamorgan for another County Championship season

Labuschagne, 27, took to social media platform Twitter to thank Glamorgan for providing him with an opportunity to ply his trade in both the first-class and T20 format.

In five County Championship Division Two 2022 matches, Labuschagne scored 377 runs at an average of 41.88 with the help of a century and two half-centuries. Labuschagne’s 10 wickets in this County season came at an average and strike rate of 28.70 and 47.9 respectively.

As far as the ongoing season of Vitality Blast is concerned, Labuschagne scored only 118 runs in five innings at an average and strike rate of 23.60 and 132.58 respectively.

Thanks to everyone at @GlamCricket for another season. Cardiff feels like my second home because of all the great people around the club, and I’ve loved playing with this bunch of blokes. pic.twitter.com/W9eYPaJqGJ — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) June 7, 2022

Readers must note that this was the second of a two-season deal for Labuschagne at Glamorgan. Labuschagne, who had made his County debut in 2019 right before Ashes 2019, had missed the subsequent season due to COVID-19. Having said that, the club later signed Labuschagne for two more seasons.

Set to play international cricket for the first time in Sri Lanka, Labuschagne had recently hinted at wanting to replicate former England captain Joe Root’s heroics in the island nation.