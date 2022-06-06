Cricket

“I’ve learned a lot from how he went about his game”: Marnus Labuschagne aims to repeat Joe Root’s heroics in the upcoming tests against Sri Lanka

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has aimed to repeat the heroics of Joe Root in the upcoming test series against Sri Lanka.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Charles Barkley put up 44 and 24, in a game with 100 free throws!": When the Phoenix Suns legend put up monstrous numbers in a WCF game 7
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has aimed to repeat the heroics of Joe Root in the upcoming test series against Sri Lanka.
“I’ve learned a lot from how he went about his game”: Marnus Labuschagne aims to repeat Joe Root’s heroics in the upcoming tests against Sri Lanka

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has aimed to repeat the heroics of Joe Root in the…