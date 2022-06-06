“I’ve learned a lot from how he went about his game”: Marnus Labuschagne aims to repeat Joe Root’s heroics in the upcoming tests against Sri Lanka

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has aimed to repeat the heroics of Joe Root in the upcoming test series against Sri Lanka.

The Australian team has reached Sri Lanka, and the tour will start with the T20I series from 7 June 2022. However, all the eyes are on the 2-match test series that is set to start on 29 June 2022. The Sri Lankan team is deadly in their home conditions, and the test series can be a thriller.

Australia defeated Pakistan in their home conditions, and they would again want to stamp their authority in the subcontinent conditions. Marnus Labuschagne has been Australia’s ace batter, but he has not played much on the turning tracks like Sri Lanka in his career.

Marnus Labuschagne aims to repeat Joe Root’s heroics

The number one test-ranked batter Marnus Labuschagne has said that he has learned a lot from Joe Root, who was excellent on his last Sri Lankan tour. Joe Root scored 426 runs in two games last season, courtesy of two centuries. He was the highest run-scorer of that series.

“For me, it’s my first real subcontinent challenge against spin, it’s about conquering that challenge,” Labuschagne told BBC Sport Wales.

“Joe Root played phenomenally over there, I’ve learned a lot from how he went about his game there.”

Marnus Labuschagne was not that great in the Pakistan series and the pitches in Sri Lanka will be far more difficult to bat on. He said that as a team, Australia wants to be the best in the world, and they should be able to perform in every condition. Labuschagne said that the conditions in Sri Lanka will be quite different.

“As a team we want to be the best in the world, it doesn’t matter where you take us, we want to be winning games and I certainly think we can do that in Sri Lanka,” Marnus Labuschagne said.

“I’ll have to get used to conditions, the heat and sweating it out, which is something we haven’t had the last few games [in the UK].”