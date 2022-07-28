Cardiff weather today: Weather report at Sophia Gardens Cardiff ENG vs SA 2nd T20I

Cardiff weather today: The SportsRush brings you the weather report for the 2nd T20I between England and South Africa.

England will face South Africa in the 2nd T20I of the 3-match T20I series at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The hosts won the first T20I easily, and they would want to stamp their authority in this match as well. South Africa, on the other hand, would want to stay in the series by winning this match.

South Africa can change their batting composition in this match, whereas the bowlers would also want to improve their performance. The form of Tristan Stubbs was a huge plus for the South African side in the last match. Lungi Ngidi would want to continue his form.

For England, the form of Jonny Bairstow has been great, whereas the way Moeen batted in the last match was excellent for the side. The bowlers of the side have bowled really well recently.

Cardiff weather today

Whenever there is a game in England at this point of the year, the threat of rain is always there on the matches. The ODI series also ended in a draw as the last match of the series was hampered by rain. After a thrilling first T20I match in Bristol, all the eyes are on the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

In a delight for the cricket fans, the weather is expected to stay clear throughout the 2nd T20I between England and South Africa. The chances of rain are just 7% in the match, and we should get the full amount of overs without any hiccups. The temperature will range between 22-23 degrees Celsius, and the humidity will go as high as 50%.

So, there will be pleasant conditions for the players out there in the middle, and this day-night match can be a thrilling affair. Both sides would want to bowl first on a track that is generally dominated by the pacers.