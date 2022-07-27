Moeen Ali wife: Is Moeen Ali married? Mo Ali cricket family members

Moeen Ali wife: The Southpaw batter demolished the South African bowlers while also smashing England’s fastest ever fifty in T20Is.

During the first T20I of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of England at the County Ground in Bristol, Moeen Ali smashed the fastest half-century by an England player ever in T20Is, reaching the mark on only his 16th delivery of the innings.

The Proteas bowlers were in for further beating from the other end as well, as in-form Jonny Bairstow smashed a 53-ball 90, as the duo powered the English total to 234/6 – their second-highest score ever in the format till date.

The pair collected as many as 98 runs off the last 5 Overs, which included a 33-run Over off medium-pacer Andile Phehlukwayo, with Bairstow hitting two, while Ali smashing three Sixes during the 17th Over.

While Ali fell soon after his fastest T20I fifty, he smashed 2 Fours and 6 Sixes during his innings of 52 off 18 deliveries. Bairstow, on the other hand, smashed 3 Fours and 8 Sixes, to be finally dismissed on the penultimate ball of the England innings.

Moeen Ali madness in Bristol. He scored the fastest T20I fifty by an England player 💛🔥 52 Runs | 18 Balls | 2 Fours | 6 Sixes#ENGvSA #WhistlePodu #MoeenAli

📷 Getty Images pic.twitter.com/xAPbOr4q6e — WhistlePodu Army ® – CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) July 27, 2022

Moeen Ali wife

The all-rounder is married to a Sylhet-born Bngladeshi woman Firoza Hossain. As per reports, the duo met each other during one of Ali’s tour to Bangladesh, where it was a love-at-first-sight moment for the now 35-year-old cricketer. However, Ali later revealed during an interview that their marriage was arranged by the couple’s respective parents and family members.

The husband-wife duo are not active on social media, which has only led to speculations regarding their date and respective marriage age. However, as per a few unverified reports, Ali was married at the age of 21.

The duo are parents to a son – Abu Bakr, who was born soon after their marriage, and a daughter named Haadiya.

Son of a taxi driver, Moeen Ali was born in Birmingham and had to struggle all his way represent England at the highest level. His brothers Kadeer Ali and Omar Ali, and cousins Kabir Ali, Aatif Ali have also played club and First-Class Cricket in England.