Caribbean Premier League 2021 All Teams Squads and Player List

Caribbean Premier League 2021 All Teams Squads: The SportsRush present before you full squads of teams taking part in CPL 2021.

The ninth season of the Caribbean Premier League is all in readiness of beginning in St Kitts from tomorrow. Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders will face Guyana Amazon Warriors in the first match at the Warner Park.

The six-team tournament will be played between August 26 – September 15 and will be comprising of a whopping number of double-header days including a triple-header day on September 12.

As was the case in the last season, the first match of this season will also be played in the morning to allure a large number of fans from the sub-continent as those timings will fall into their prime time slot.

In addition to the Knight Riders vs Amazon Warriors clash on Thursday, Barbados Royals and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will also be locking horns tomorrow.

Caribbean Premier League 2021 All Teams Squads

Trinbago Knight Riders

Kieron Pollard (c), Ravi Rampaul, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Yasir Shah, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Isuru Udana, Tim Seifert (wk), Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Leonardo Julien, Ali Khan.

Barbados Royals

Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder (c), Thisara Perera, Mohammad Amir, Johnson Charles (wk), Shai Hope, Oshane Thomas, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr, Azam Khan, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Ashley Nurse, Jake Lintott, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Smit Patel.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Ravi Bopara, Paul van Meekeren, Sherfane Rutherford, Sheldon Cottrell, Fawad Ahmed, Devon Thomas, Rayad Emrit (c), Asif Ali, Colin Archibald, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Mykile Louis.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shoaib Malik, Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammad Hafeez, Brandon King, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Waqar Salamkheil, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Nial Smith, Gudakesh Motie, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd.

St Lucia Kings

Faf du Plessis (c), Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Tim David, Andre Fletcher (wk), Kesrick Williams, Usman Qadir, Samit Patel, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Javelle Glen, Keron Cottoy, Jeavor Royal, Kadeem Alleyne, Alzarri Joseph.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Andre Russell, Chris Green, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell (c), Haider Ali, Chadwick Walton (wk), Fidel Edwards, Qais Ahmad, Jason Mohammed, Migael Pretorius, Kennar Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Veerasammy Permaul, Abijhai Mansingh, Joshua James, Kirk McKenzie, Ryan Persaud.