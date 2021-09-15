Sheldon Cottrell catch CPL final: Cottrell back-tracks sensationally to dismiss Andre Fletcher in CPL 2021 final

Sheldon Cottrell catch: The fast bowler from St Kitts and Nevis Patriots played a titular role in dismissing the first batsman in CPL 2021 final.

During the final match of the ongoing ninth season of the Caribbean Premier League between St Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in St Kitts, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell’s praiseworthy fielding efforts aided his team in making early inroads into the opposition’s batting line-up.

It all happened on the penultimate delivery of the third over when St Lucia captain Andre Fletcher aimed at targeting spinner Fawad Ahmed wanting to hit him over mid-on.

Fletcher, who ended up getting more height than distance with this shot, always looked to be in trouble but his dismissal wouldn’t have been possible without Cottrell’s on-field brilliance.

Running back from mid-on, Cottrell continued to back peddle and not run sideways. The difficulty in the catch was such that the 32-year old player had to dive eventually as he landed on his head to complete a sensational catch at Warner Park.

Fletcher, who had won the toss and chose to bat, walked back to the pavilion after scoring 11 (7) with the help of one six. On the back of all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall finding boundaries frequently, Kings scored 46/2 in the powerplay.

Sheldon Cottrell catch vs St Lucia Kings in CPL 2021 final

How Twitterati reacted:

Sheldon Cottrell’s catch to dismiss Andre Fletcher reminded me of the Dale Steyn catch to dismiss Mike Hussey in CLT20 2010 semis He didn’t bowl a single ball till then and Cameron White and Virat Kohli bowled those after he was taken off due to concussion — Chiggy Viggy (@IdlySambhar) September 15, 2021

