CPL 2021 Live Telecast Channel in India and England: When and where to watch Caribbean Premier League 2021?

CPL 2021 Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of Caribbean Premier League 2021.

In less than 24 hours from now, defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in what will be the first match of the imminent ninth season of the Caribbean Premier League.

Commencing with a double-header day, the second match will be played between Barbados Royals and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Owing to a tightly-knit schedule, CPL 2021 will only be a 21-day affair which will witness double-headers on each day including a mammoth triple-header on September 12.

The six-team competition will see teams playing against each other twice although not in a home-away format as all the 33 matches of the tournament will be played in St Kitts itself as an aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the Vitality Blast 2021, CPL 2021 will become the second active T20 tournament being played. In what is likely to be never-seen-before scenario, CPL 2021 will be followed by the second leg of Indian Premier League 2021 and ICC T20 World Cup 2021 as all these major T20 tournaments will be played right after each other.

CPL 2021 Live Telecast Channel in India and England

As has been the case during international cricket in West Indies, New Zealand and Zimbabwe in the last year or so, Caribbean Premier League 2021 isn’t available on television channels in India either.

Having said that, streaming platform Fan Code will stream the whole tournament at a nominal price. Contrary to many times in the past, fans won’t have the luxury of buying a pass only for the season opener.

Fans, who wish to buy a pass for the whole competition (33 T20s), will have to pay INR 59 on the website or mobile application of FanCode.

As far as the fans in England are concerned, they will be able to watch CPL 2021 on their televisions on BT Sport Cricket. While fans in New Zealand and USA will have to switch to Sky Sports NZ and Willow TV respectively on their televisions for this series, local fans in the Caribbean will be able to watch it on SportsMax TV.

Date – 26/08/2021 – 15/09/2021.

Match start Time – 10:00 AM and 07:00 PM (local).

TV Channel – Not available (India), Sky Sports NZ (New Zealand), Willow TV (USA), BT Sport (UK) and SportsMax TV (Caribbean).

Online platform – FanCode (India).