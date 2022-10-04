Carrara Oval Queensland T20 average score: Highest successful T20I run chase at Metricon Stadium

Carrara Oval Queensland T20 average score: West Indies will take on World champions Australia in a two-match T20I series starting Wednesday.

West Indies will lock horns against defending T20 World champions Australia in a two-match T20I series commencing October 5 (Wednesday) at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.

Set to play a T20I series after August this year, the Nicholas Pooran-led side will look to get it all sorted in these two games after all the controversies that have cropped up ever since their World Cup squad announcement.

While their T20 stars in Andre Russell and Sunil Narine have been excluded from the upcoming T20 World Cup, Southpaw batter Shimron Hetmyer surprisingly had to pay the price for missing a rescheduled flight to Australia, at the cost of a World Cup spot.

Moreover, their recent T20 form has been far from good of late, having lost versus India (4-1) and then against New Zealand (2-1) in the previous two series.

As for Australia, they are almost back with their full strength World Cup squad, after the likes of Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Mitchell Starc, and Marcus Stoinis missed the away T20I series against India. Stoinis however, has still not fully recovered with his side strain injury, and will miss this series as well.

T-2 Days until the 1st T20I v Australia!😍

🏟: Metricon Stadium

📅: 5th Oct

⏰️: 4:10/3:10 A.M. EC/JA#WIvAUS #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/UMtuTritz1 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 3, 2022

Carrara Oval Queensland T20 average score

The Carrara Oval in Queensland last hosted a T20I four years ago in November 2018, which also remains the only T20 international fixture at this venue till date.

It was, in fact, a rain-truncated 10-Over a side encounter, which saw South Africa get the better of the hosts by 21 runs, with the former having posted 108/6 on the scoreboard batting first.

Overall, the average score across the 16 T20 matches played at this venue since the year 2018, is 163.4 runs.

Highest successful T20I run chase at Metricon Stadium

Australia failed to chase down the target of 109 runs in 10 Overs during the aforementioned lone T20I match at this venue.

Across all T20 matches at this venue, it were the Sydney Sixers who had in Big Bash League 2020, chased down the total of 193/5 posted by the Melbourne Stars with one wicket in hand, which is the highest successful run chase at this venue in the format.