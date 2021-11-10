Michael Neser Injury: Queensland pacer suffers hamstring injury in Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Michael Neser Injury: The Australian fast bowler had to walk off the ground in the middle of a spell at the Gabba today.

During the first day of the ninth match of the ongoing Sheffield Shield 2021-22 between Queensland and Western Australia at the Gabba, Queensland fast bowler Michael Neser has suffered a hamstring injury which forced him to walk off the ground in the middle of a spell.

Having opened the bowling for Queensland, Neser had bowled 8.4 overs before the unfortunate incident of him returning back to the dressing room. Readers must note that Neser had drew first blood in the second innings dismissing Western Australia opening batter Cameron Bancroft (0) on the first delivery of the innings.

An unbeaten 90-run partnership between Cameron Green (48 not out) and Josh Philippe (36 not out) has put the visitors in a strong position after them losing their opening batters cheaply.

Western Australia captain Shaun Marsh (9*), who had to retire hurt midway his innings, had earlier won the toss and invited Queensland in to bat first. Marsh’s decision was justified by his bowlers as they bundled out the hosts for 129 in 53.1 overs.

With bowling figures of 10.1-4-21-4, Western Australia fast bowler Lance Morris was the pick of their bowlers on Day 1. Morris was well-assisted by their new-ball bowlers in Jhye Richarson and Joel Paris, who collected three and two wickets respectively.

Michael Neser Injury

As far as Neser is concerned, the 31-year old player will be undergoing scans on Thursday to know the extent of damage done on his right hamstring by the injury.

“Michael felt a minor twinge to his right hamstring. He will undergo a scan tomorrow morning and appropriate measures will be taken thereafter,” Queensland sports science and sports medicine manager Martin Love said in a statement.

Hamstring issue for Michael Neser. Will have a scan in the morning. Hope is it’s low grade.#SheffieldShield #Ashes — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) November 10, 2021

Neser, who has been part of Australian squads across formats lately, is expected to make his Test debut during Ashes 2021-22 starting next month. The right-arm bowler would be hoping for this injury to not be that serious to affect his Ashes chances.