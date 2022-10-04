Carrara Oval Queensland T20 records: Queensland Cricket Ground T20 records and highest innings total

Carrara Oval Queensland T20 records: Carrara Oval will be hosting only its second international match today.

Set to enter the field of a cricket stadium in Australia after almost seven years, West Indies will put an end to their wait of playing any form of cricket in this country with the first of a two-match series to be played today.

Going to be only the second international match to be played at the Carrara Oval, the venue will be hosting a T20I after almost four years. Part of the only international match here, T20I defending champions Australia will have eyes on a larger prize than their second win here.

While its only T20I till date was also the first T20 to be played here, the stadium has since hosted 15 Big Bash League matches across four different seasons and three Women’s T20Is.

Carrara Oval Queensland T20 records

With any batter yet to bring up a T20I half-century at the Carrara Oval, highest run-scorers among players taking part in this series are Glenn Maxwell (38) and Aaron Finch (7).

Similarly, no Australian bowler part of the current squad has ever dismissed a batter in a T20I played at the Carrara Oval.

Taking all T20s into consideration, Maxwell (276) continues to be the highest run-scorer at this venue followed by Nicholas Pooran (81) and Ashton Agar (65) among players part of the current squads are concerned.

If the same filter is applied to bowlers, Australia spinner Adam Zampa (9) and all-rounder Daniel Sams (3) are the highest T20 wicket-takers at this stadium.

Highest T20I innings total at Queensland Cricket Ground

A 10-over rain-curtailed match, inaugural Carrara T20I had witnessed Australia scoring 87/7 in response to South Africa’s 108/6.

The record for highest T20 innings total at the Carrara Oval belongs to Sydney Sixers for amassing 194/9 in 19.5 overs against Melbourne Stars on Boxing Day 2020. The same also remains the highest successful T20 run-chase here.

A total of 19 T20s are yet to witness the 200-run mark being crossed in a T20 at the Carrara Oval. Barring the above mentioned Sixers vs Stars contest, even the 175-run mark hasn’t been crossed here.