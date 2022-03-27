“Catch of the season contender”: Tim Seifert grabs excellent catch as Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Kieron Pollard in IPL 2022

Tim Seifert grabs excellent catch: The batter from New Zealand created instant impact on his Delhi Capitals debut today.

During the second match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium, Delhi Capitals batter Tim Seifert grabbed an excellent catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians vice-captain Kieron Pollard.

It all happened on the penultimate delivery of the 16th over when Pollard’s attempt of pulling a short Kuldeep Yadav delivery led to his dismissal. While Pollard hit the ball well, he failed to find a gap only to hit the ball towards Seifert at square leg.

With the ball travelling quickly, Seifert timed his dive to perfection towards his left to commence his stint with Capitals on an affirmative note. Playing this match in place of Australia batter David Warner, Seifert would want to also contribute as an opening batter in the second innings.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the 15th over, Pollard returned to the pavilion after scoring 3 (6) not being to play the big shots when his team needed him to.

Tim Seifert grabs excellent catch as Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Kieron Pollard in IPL 2022

Twitter reactions on Tim Seifert:

WOW! We have the catch of the season contender already! Tim Siefert with an absolute stunner#IPL2022 #DCvKKR — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) March 27, 2022

Seifert that is a blinder of a catch!! 🔥 #IPL2022 #DCvMI — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 27, 2022

