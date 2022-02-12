Costliest IPL player 2022 auction: Full list of most expensive players in IPL auction 2022

Costliest IPL player 2022 auction: An Indian batter is the most expensive player in Indian Premier League 2022 auction thus far.

Indian Premier League mega auction 2022 has already witnessed multiple well though-out buyings. Unlike a small auction, a mega auction doesn’t comprise of many record-breaking signings as far as the finances are concerned due to the large amount of options available to franchises.

Having said that, Indian duo of Shreyas Iyer and Harshal Patel has managed to earn in excess of INR 10 crore in this auction. With both the players generating ample amount of interest from various teams, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore were successful in snapping them respectively.

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who had made his IPL debut for Royal Challengers after being included as an injury replacement, has rejoined the franchise for a whopping amount this time round.

Costliest IPL player 2022 auction

As the auction progressed, India batter Ishan Kishan, who was expect to earn a sumptuous amount of money in this auction, stood tall on the expectations to become the most expensive player of this auction. A fierce bidding battle between Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad witnessed Indians buying Kishan for an opulent for INR 15.25 crore.

ALSO READ: What happens to unsold players in IPL auction?

In the list of capped pacers, India pacer Deepak Chahar rejoined Chennai Super Kings as the franchise continued to acquire its old players in a bid to make a replica of their IPL 2021 squad. Other than CSK, Hyderabad and Delhi also bid heavily for Chahar but couldn’t beat Chennai. Readers must note that CSK had bought Chahar for INR 80 lakh in IPL 2018 auction.

Full list of most expensive players in IPL auction 2022

Ishan Kishan – Mumbai Indians – INR 15.25 crore.

Deepak Chahar – Chennai Super Kings – INR 14 crore.

Shreyas Iyer – Kolkata Knight Riders – INR 12.25 crore.

Harshal Patel – Royal Challengers Bangalore – INR 10.75 crore.

Wanindu Hasaranga – Royal Challengers Bangalore – INR 10.75 crore.

Nicholas Pooran – Sunrisers Hyderabad – INR 10.75 crore.

Prasidh Krishna – Rajasthan Royals – INR 10 crore.

Lockie Ferguson – Gujarat Titans – INR 10 crore.