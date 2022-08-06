Central Broward Regional Park average score T20: Lauderhill cricket stadium Florida highest successful T20 run chase

Central Broward Regional Park average score T20: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the 2nd T20I between WI vs IND.

West Indies and India will be up against each other in the 4th T20I of the 5-match series at the Central Broward Regional Park in Flordia, USA. After winning the ODIs, Team India would want to win the match and seal the T20Is, whereas the West Indies would want to level it.

The bowlers of the Indian team are in great form, but the batters have to find a little bit of consistency. Suryakumar Yadav was great in the last match, whereas Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik batted well in the 1st T20I. West Indies have some talented players, but they have to be consistent with their performances.

Florida’s Central Broward Regional Park Stadium’s track has been a really good track for cricket. There is a help for the batters due to the even bounce on the surface, whereas the smaller boundaries and fast outfield also make the job easier for the batters. In the middle-overs, the slower bowlers can create an impact.

A total of 9 T20Is have been played at this ground, where the chasing teams have won just a couple of games and 7 games have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score here has been 161 runs. In the domestic T20Is, the average 1st innings score is 163 runs.

It is quite interesting that the highest T20I score at this ground is just 98 runs, which the Indian team recorded against West Indies in 2019. West Indies scored 95 runs in the first innings, where Kieron Pollard finished as the highest run-scorer with 49 runs. Navdeep Saini took 3 wickets for the Indian side.

In reply, India also lost 6 wickets in achieving the mere target. Team India scored 98-6, where Rohit Sharma was the highest run-scorer with 24 runs. There has only been a couple of successful run-chases at this ground, and this chase by India is the highest at this ground.