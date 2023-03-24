Centurion T20 records: SuperSport Park T20 records and highest innings totals

Coming on the back of hosting six matches during the inaugural season of SA20 earlier this year, Centurion will be hosting a T20I for the first time in almost a couple of years tomorrow. Having hosted a South Africa-West Indies Test less than a month ago, SuperSport Park will now be hosting the first of a three-match T20I series between these two teams.

By virtual of being the hosts, South Africa have participated in each of the 12 T20Is played in the city since 2009. Having won five and lost seven matches, the Proteas don’t have the best of records in the shortest format here. West Indies, on the other hand, have never played a T20I at this stadium. Out of their nine matches across the other two formats, West Indies have won two and lost seven matches here.

Centurion T20 records

Highest T20I run-scorers at this stadium are Rassie van der Dussen (202), Babar Azam (169), Heinrich Klaasen (161), David Miller (142) and JP Duminy (135). Among active cricketers, Mohammad Rizwan (99), Reeza Hendricks (96), Janneman Malan (90), Fakhar Zaman (85), Manish Pandey (79) and Aiden Markram (75) have done well here.

Highest wicket-takers in Centurion T20Is are Chris Morris (7), Faheem Ashraf (6), Umar Gul (5), Beuran Hendricks (5) and Imran Tahir (5). Lungi Ngidi (4), Hasan Ali (4), Andile Phehlukwayo (4), Tabraiz Shamsi (4) and Kagiso Rabada (3), Lizaad Williams (3), Mohammad Nawaz (3) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (3) are among the active bowlers with more than two T20I wickets at this venue.

Highest T20I innings total at SuperSport Park

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 241/6 20 South Africa England 2009 226/5 19.1 England South Africa 2020 222/6 20 South Africa England 2020 205/1 18 Pakistan South Africa 2021 203/5 20 South Africa Pakistan 2021

Out of 24 attempts, the above mentioned five innings totals are the only five 200+ T20I innings totals at the SuperSport Park. While seven Centurion T20Is have been won by the team batting first, teams chasing a target have won five times at this stadium.

England hold the record for the highest successful T20I innings totals at this venue. It was against the home team three years ago when they had sealed a 223-run chase with five wickets and as many balls remaining in the match.