“Life Was Easier”: Oliver Bearman Makes Joke on Birthday Post Made by His Father

Oliver Bearman is 19 years old now. In response, his father, David Bearman, made a birthday post for him on Instagram, where a picture of Oliver’s childhood was posted, and his whole body except his head was buried in the sand.

“Happy Birthday Oliver, you have grown from just a head into a fine young man. Love you,” wrote David on Instagram. However, Oliver made a hilarious comment on the post, “Life was easier when I was just a head.”

The comment instantly went viral on X (formerly Twitter), where fans couldn’t help but chuckle at the witty response by the Ferrari academy driver.

In recent times, Oliver has managed to form a substantial amount of clout after his sudden cameo in F1. The Brit was out of nowhere informed that he needed to replace Carlos Sainz in Saudi Arabia as the latter was about to get through an appendicitis surgery.

And Oliver didn’t disappoint and made an impactful appearance, getting a crucial six points for Ferrari. As a result, he has been declared a permanent reserve driver for Ferrari whenever the Formula 2 contingent is traveling with Formula 1 as Oliver is also competing in the former series.

Additionally, he has also managed to get a significant number of followers on social media and received a spike in viewers on his vlogs on YouTube. And now there are speculations of him joining the grid in 2025.

Oliver Bearman reaching the summit

Ever since the Saudi Arabian GP, the speculations that Oliver Bearman could be hired by Haas in 2025 popped up. And now with Nico Hulkenberg announcing his exit to join Audi, the rumors have received more fuel.

In Imola, Oliver is set to sit in one of the Haas cars for an FP1 run. Before that Ferrari would also give him a run at Fiorana for this week’s scheduled private test of SF-24. Therefore, there are hints of inclusion on the grid next year.

Meanwhile, Ayao Komatsu’s reported likeness towards Oliver could help in his announcement as a Haas driver for next year. However, it remains to be seen whether Haas would look at other portfolios before committing to Oliver.

Ultimately, Ferrari holds a huge influence at Haas, if they would want to install Oliver there, then he is guaranteed to get a seat. But before that, Oliver needs to keep up with his F2 performance where he stands P19 on the table with several opportunities pending.