Elena Rybakina Has the Most Epic Press Conference of All-Time and It Goes Viral on Social Media Ahead of Italian Open 2024

Aug 28, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates winning a point against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine (not pictured) on day one of the 2023 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Elena Rybakina has come across as a calm personality since turning pro. Besides hardly displaying emotions when on court, the Kazakhstani is known for her ‘boring’ interviews. Not allowing the media to stir up any controversy related to her, Rybakina’s latest press conference has left social media users in splits.

Ahead of the Italian Open 2024, Elena Rybakina fulfilled her mandatory media obligation and took part in a press conference. A transcript of her interview has gone viral. In the same, the 24-year-old can be seen giving out dull responses.

The media wasn’t amused by her answers. However, social media users seemed to be fascinated by the fact that Rybakina did a great job of preventing her name from being in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

As seen in the embed above, Elena refused to give out any gossip when asked about her opinions on her rivals, especially Iga Swiatek. The youngster also decided to stay away from the topic of the controversial movie “Challengers”.

According to numerous tennis enthusiasts, the World No.4 became their favorite player merely because of this ‘iconic’ interview.

The only question that she made an effort to answer sincerely was regarding the upcoming Italian Open 2024. While the comments from this press conference might not seem like it, her response from a different interview does show that Elena is excited to play in Rome with the hopes of defending her title.

Elena Rybakina Reveals Her Love for the Italian Open

In a different interview, Elena Rybakina was asked about her opinions on the Italian Open. Of course, apart from winning the WTA Masters 1000 title a year ago, she seemed to be in awe of the history that surrounds the city as well as the tournament (being almost 100 years old). Additionally, the Foro Italico courts seemed to impress her.

“Yeah, of course, it’s a lot of history and the courts look amazing,” she said.

Rybakina has had one of the most impressive clay court seasons so far in 2024. After winning the Stuttgart Open in the third week of April, she made her way into the semifinals of the Madrid Open a week ago. Having gained a lot of experience, Rybakina is confident of her abilities on the red dirt.

“I played so many matches and I got experience. I learned a lot. It’s nice to play here,” Elena added.

Elena Rybakina has a great chance to defend her title. Apart from facing the out-of-form Maria Sakkari as the only top 10 seed till the quarterfinals, she could play Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals and possibly look to get even for the loss she suffered against her in Madrid. Rybakina is likely to face World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the finals, an opponent whom she previously defeated on clay in April.