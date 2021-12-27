Centurion weather tomorrow: Will it rain on Day 3 of IND vs SA Test at SuperSport Park?

Centurion weather tomorrow: With rain playing spoilsport on Day 2, let’s look how the weather forecast is like on Day 3 of Centurion Test.

The rain Gods did make an ample presence on Day 2 of the first Test match between India and South Africa as predicted in the weather forecast, which meant that not a single delivery could be bowled during the entire day.

With the rain refusing to relent, the match officials were forced to call off the day’s play nearly a couple of hours earlier of the usual expected time for Stumps.

After a splendid display of batting by Team India amidst early overcast conditions on Day 1, the fans were in store for some riveting action on Day 2 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

While all eyes were on KL Rahul in particular- who smashed his maiden ton on South African soil on Day 1, the general eyeballs were on the Indian team scorecard which would have resumed with the overnight score of 272/3, with Rahul (122*) and Ajinkya Rahane (40*) at the crease; until rain decided to boss the proceedings.

Centurion weather tomorrow

The good news for Indian and South African fans, is that there is a clear forecast for the next two days (Day 3 and Day 4) at Centurion and we might actually have a result if the match moves forward at an intense pace.

As per Accuweather, there is 0% chances of rain during the entirety of Day 2, with the weather likely to remain sunny/mostly sunny as per the prediction. With sun likely to make its presence throughout the day, the maximun temperature is likely to hit the 27 degrees Celcius mark post noon.

The weather forecast for the next two days at Centurion looks better. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) December 27, 2021

It would be interesting to see how Team India-who have the upper hand after the proceedings on Day 1, approach with their batting, given there is yet another rain forecast on Day 5 of the ongoing Centurion Test.

